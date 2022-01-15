U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 4.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 10,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 724,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $894.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 46,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

