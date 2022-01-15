UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,349,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255,368 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $327,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

