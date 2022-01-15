UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €179.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €160.64 ($182.54).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €152.30 ($173.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is €147.12 and its 200 day moving average is €144.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

