UBS Group Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $52.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,468,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

