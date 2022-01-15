Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $389.11 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003151 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $389.11 million and $4.71 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,674.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.61 or 0.00898951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00261062 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000963 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

