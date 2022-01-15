United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.74 on Friday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 75.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

