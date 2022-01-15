United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.57 Million

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce $181.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.70 million and the highest is $189.30 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $186.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $713.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $720.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $868.87 million, with estimates ranging from $847.10 million to $909.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

UCBI stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 432,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 286,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

