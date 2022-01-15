Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 30,425 shares traded.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

