Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPLD. Truist decreased their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. cut their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.