Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) by 527.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 261.28 and a quick ratio of 162.72. The stock has a market cap of $344.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.50.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

