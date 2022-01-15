Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.
URBN opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.
In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.