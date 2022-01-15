USDX (USDX) Market Cap Hits $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009802 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

