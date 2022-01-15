Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VLN opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.19.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
