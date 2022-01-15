Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $32,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Valvoline by 38.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,609,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 445,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $11,443,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

