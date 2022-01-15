VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 20,907 shares.The stock last traded at $178.63 and had previously closed at $180.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.11 and its 200-day moving average is $199.78.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.