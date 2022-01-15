VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 24,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of 346% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,466 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $24.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.