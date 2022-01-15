Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

VPL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.26. 1,407,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

