Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VO opened at $244.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

