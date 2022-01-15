Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $196.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $247.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average is $218.20.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.