Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $196.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $247.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average is $218.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.624 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.