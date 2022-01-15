Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, an increase of 349.3% from the December 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,795,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

