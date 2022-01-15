Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VB opened at $219.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.71.

