Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.70 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

