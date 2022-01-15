Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,538 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $175.64. 4,474,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,017. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

