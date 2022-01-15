Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,306 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $38.92 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

