Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981,192 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 71,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 145,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 148,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $113.49. 2,862,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,466. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

