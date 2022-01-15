Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,375 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 95.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.04. 2,087,187 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.44 and its 200 day moving average is $409.56. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.