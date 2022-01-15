Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $14.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,334,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,315. The company has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average of $357.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.