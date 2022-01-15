VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after buying an additional 325,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,781 shares of company stock worth $10,784,147. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $226.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

