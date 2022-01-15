Verso Token Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.91 or 0.07739783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,233.03 or 0.99768450 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00069491 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.