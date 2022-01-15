Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in December

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VWDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 200.00 to 185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

