VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VGP from €240.00 ($272.73) to €260.00 ($295.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VGP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of VGPBF stock opened at $280.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.24. VGP has a 12-month low of $201.20 and a 12-month high of $302.00.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

