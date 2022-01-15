Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,718 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

CLBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

CLBK opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.