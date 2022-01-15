VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 156.6% in December

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the December 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $71.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

