Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $48,262.50 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25.

VIR stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

