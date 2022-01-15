Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 9,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 15,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.