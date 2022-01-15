Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. 122,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,798. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $437,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

