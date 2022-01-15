Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

V opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.11. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

