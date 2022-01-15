VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $153.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.
VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.65.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $125.18 on Thursday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
