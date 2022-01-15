VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $153.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $125.18 on Thursday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

