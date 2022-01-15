Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 155 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.17 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.28 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £32.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.28.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,237.68).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

