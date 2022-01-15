Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 155 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.17 ($2.26).
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.28 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £32.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.28.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.