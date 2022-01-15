vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.88. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 185,866 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $79.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of -1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 950,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 282,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

