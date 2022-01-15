Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Vyant Bio stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Vyant Bio has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 200.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

