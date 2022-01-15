Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $35,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after acquiring an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Waste Connections by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,764,000 after acquiring an additional 277,164 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of WCN opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

