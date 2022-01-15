Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $60.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.17. 863,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.