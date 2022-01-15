Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $64.17 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

