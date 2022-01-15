Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 226.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,765 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

