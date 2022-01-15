Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

WTBDY opened at $10.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

