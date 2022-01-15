Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Wingstop by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Wingstop by 83.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period.

WING stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

