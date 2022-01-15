WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.08 and last traded at $40.25. 2,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 81,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 2.43% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

