Wolfe Research Downgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.