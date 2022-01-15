WorkQuest Token (WQT) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $641,140.38 and $457,800.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00058685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,032,582 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

